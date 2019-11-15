Fiji third in World Series point’s standings

The Fiji 7s side is now third in the World Series point’s standings after losing to South Africa in the Los Angeles 7s final.

Fiji went into the tournament ranked fifth but after collecting 19 points as runners up in LA, they now have a total of 72 points and in third place.

New Zealand has extended their lead at the top of the standings with 93 points followed by South Africa in second place with 89 points.

France has dropped to fourth with 67 points and England is fifth with 64 points.

The national side will now head to Canada for the Vancouver 7s this weekend.