Fiji survives France with a 33-28 win

The Fiji Airways Mens 7s side has won their second pool match at the Los Angeles 7s after beating the third-ranked team in the World Series at the moment France 31-28.

World Rugby 7s Player and Fiji Rugby 7s Player of the Year Jerry Tuwai opened the scoring for the national side before some brilliant off-loads resulted in their second try to Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Both tries were converted by Napolioni Bolaca.

Fiji born French forward Tavite Veredamu proved to be a game-breaker for his side and he looked dangerous at times for the men in blue.

Now this is Fiji rugby 😍 From a near-certain @FranceRugby score to a length-of-the-field classic. Just sit back and enjoy 👏@fijirugby #LASevens pic.twitter.com/o1vynIVCeJ — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 29, 2020

France kept on applying the pressure on Fiji and was rewarded with two tries afterwards for a 14 all scoreline at half time.

France who earlier drew 26 all with Argentina started the second spell with a converted try to Jonathan Laugel.

But Meli Derenalagi replied with a runaway try straight from the kick to level the scores again at 21 all with four minutes left to play.

Napolioni Bolaca put Fiji back in the lead following some individual brilliance before Asaeli ‘The Tank’ Tuivuaka sealed the deal for Fiji with an unconverted try.

Fiji’s final pool match will be against Argentina at 1.05pm.

Fiji thumped South Korea 45-7 in their first pool match this morning.

In another pool A match Argentina thrashed South Korea 45-19.