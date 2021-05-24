Fiji sixth on World Series standings

The Fiji 7s side is sixth on the World Series points standings after finishing second in Vancouver today.

Fiji collected 22 points from its win in Singapore last week and 19 in Vancouver now has a total of 65 points despite missing the two tournaments in Spain.

South Africa is still at the top with 111 followed by Argentina who has 105 and Australia third with 100 points.

USA is fourth with 70 points and Ireland with just a point behind in fifth place.

Three tournaments Toulouse, London, and Los Angeles are left in the Series.

The Toulouse 7s will be held from the 20th-22nd of next month in France.



Points Standings. [Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Twitter]