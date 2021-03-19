Fiji Shadow wins Marist 7s title

The Fiji Shadow side is the new champion of the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s.

Fiji defeated 2020 winners Tabadamu 31-14 in the final at the ANZ Stadium.

Jerry Tuwai struck inside the first minute when he wrong-footed Tabadamu playmaker Petero Kelevanua with a right step for their opening try.

Two minutes later Sireli Maqala exposed Tabadamu rover and fellow Fiji 7s squad member Kameli Rasaku on the outside to score Fiji Shadow’s second try before Jiuta Wainiqolo crossed for their third.

Tuwai managed to score the team’s fourth and his second following another brilliant step off the left which fooled Rasaku.

However, with a minute left to halftime Tabadamu scored through halfback Daniele Cakaunivalu after some patient buildup.

Fiji Shadow led 24-7 at the break.

In the second half, national coach Gareth Baber introduced Asaeli Tuivuaka, Simi Cece, Waisea Nacuqu and Josua Vakurunabili.

Tuwai produced another moment of brilliance with a cross-field kick that was collected by Cece for the fifth try.

However, Tabadamu had the last say with captain Kelevanua scoring their second try.

