Fiji Shadow tested by Fire

National 7s coach Gareth Baber got what he wished for after the Fiji Shadow side managed to beat Fire 21-15 at the ANZ Stadium today.

Fiji Shadow got off to a flying start leading 14-nil before slowly made their way back into the match.

Fire had the services of national squad member Nasoni Tulavu and former Fiji Warriors winger Tira Welagi.

The shadow national team has not been really tested in the tournament following their first two games but Fire proved to be a worthy opponent.

Coach Baber says the team’s reaction was not good in the match.

“We got a good couple of tries in the early bit of the game, I think we settled too much willing to chase after what we needed to stay in the game. Fire broke free and had a couple. They could have added another at half time.”

He adds it was a disappointing outing for them.

Fiji Shadow will now play Raiwasa Taveuni at 6:54pm.