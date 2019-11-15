Fiji Sevens team learn from past mistakes

The Fiji Airways Sevens team are committed to learning from their past mistakes to better their performance.

Captain of the side, Ratu Meli Derenalagi says the team pick up on their mistakes and are always working on improving them for the next tournament.

“For us one of our role as a team is to become a teachable team so we learn every tournament and our weaknesses form the previous tournament, we made it here and start to make sure that we straw up some.”

The team now heads to Canada for the Vancouver Sevens this weekend where they are pooled with France, Canada and Wales.

The Gareth Baber led side will kick-off their campaign against Wales this Sunday at 7:37am and then will play Canada at 10.49am before meeting France at 2.33pm.