Fiji remains unbeaten in Oceania 7s

Fiji continues its winning run at the Oceania 7s after managing a 19-7 win over Australia tonight.

Fiji managed two first half tries to Alosio Naduva and Kavekini Tabu to lead 12-7 at the break.

France-bound Jiuta Wainiqolo got the only try in the second half.

Coach Gareth Baber has been using all his squad players to find the right mix before the final team for the Olympics is announced.

Fiji faces New Zealand and the Oceania side in the last round tomorrow.