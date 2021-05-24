Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|CWM hospital services operational|West tops Public Health Infringements|Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission|VMSA ready to assist Fiji|Navua charitable organization reaches out to more Fijians|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Young Entrepreneurs Council supports "No jab, No job" policy|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Fiji records second win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 26, 2021 8:24 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji 7s side has recorded its second win at the Tokyo Olympic Games after beating Canada 28-14.

Head Coach Gareth Baber started with Josua Vakurunabili, Meli Derenalagi, Jerry Tuwai, Kalione Nasoko, Napolioni Bolaca, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Vilimoni Botitu.

It was Bolaca who ran straight through the Canadian defense after a scrum inside Fiji’s half for the first try.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Jiuta Wainiqolo used his strength from a quick tap two minutes later to score the second try which was converted by Bolaca.

Despite the 14 points deficit, Canada managed to string together a few phases with team effort and at the end, it was captain and the country’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony Nathan Hirayama who dotted down between the sticks.

The Olympic champions Fiji was leading 14-7 at halftime.

Canada’s effort to rattle Fiji early in the second half was affected when Matt Mullins was sent off for throwing the ball away after the referee blew the whistle.

However, Fiji failed to capitalize with the extra man.

The Canadians realizing they needed a win gave their all and tried to disrupt the Fijians but Aminiasi Tuimaba gave Fijian fans a sigh of relief when he raced through to score.

Just when Fiji thought they had the game in the bag, Canada struck again with 30 seconds to play but Asaeli Tuivuaka sealed the deal when he was setup by Semi Radradra for a 28-14 win.

Fiji earlier won 24-19 in its first pool match today and they’ll play Great Britain at 12:30pm tomorrow in the last group game.

Meanwhile, Great Britain is the team to beat in the pool as they have not conceded any point after two games.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.