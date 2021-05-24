Fiji records second win

The Fiji 7s side has recorded its second win at the Tokyo Olympic Games after beating Canada 28-14.

Head Coach Gareth Baber started with Josua Vakurunabili, Meli Derenalagi, Jerry Tuwai, Kalione Nasoko, Napolioni Bolaca, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Vilimoni Botitu.

It was Bolaca who ran straight through the Canadian defense after a scrum inside Fiji’s half for the first try.

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Jiuta Wainiqolo used his strength from a quick tap two minutes later to score the second try which was converted by Bolaca.

Despite the 14 points deficit, Canada managed to string together a few phases with team effort and at the end, it was captain and the country’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony Nathan Hirayama who dotted down between the sticks.

The Olympic champions Fiji was leading 14-7 at halftime.

Canada’s effort to rattle Fiji early in the second half was affected when Matt Mullins was sent off for throwing the ball away after the referee blew the whistle.

However, Fiji failed to capitalize with the extra man.

The Canadians realizing they needed a win gave their all and tried to disrupt the Fijians but Aminiasi Tuimaba gave Fijian fans a sigh of relief when he raced through to score.

Just when Fiji thought they had the game in the bag, Canada struck again with 30 seconds to play but Asaeli Tuivuaka sealed the deal when he was setup by Semi Radradra for a 28-14 win.

Fiji earlier won 24-19 in its first pool match today and they’ll play Great Britain at 12:30pm tomorrow in the last group game.

Meanwhile, Great Britain is the team to beat in the pool as they have not conceded any point after two games.