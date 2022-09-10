Fiji ready for old foe

Waisea Nacuqu in action against Wales [Source: Getty Images]

Fiji will meet its traditional rival Samoa in the quarter-final tomorrow morning and the players are ready for the challenge.

The national side is expecting Samoa to come out hard and aggressive as encountered in past World Sevens Series.

Fiji 7s winger, Vuiviawa Naduvalo says this is a different ball game altogether.

“Samoa. We’ve been meeting before in the series but it’s not the series now it’s the World Cup. It’s anybody’s game, do or die so whoever loses will go out. But, I believe the boys will put in the effort and they are all in for this match against Samoa and yes we are ready for it.”

As cool as you like 😎 Free-flowing Fijian rugby and Vuiviawa Naduvalo does the rest#RWC7s | #HereToSevens | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/NQ1DWxIiEE — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 9, 2022

Naduvalo adds one concern for the team is the slippery ground condition in Cape Town, South Africa but the players are handling it quite well as seen in the win against Wales.

The two teams clash at 7.05am tomorrow.

All the moments that mattered ✊ Day one highlights from the men’s competition in Cape Town #RWC7s | #HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/oJBWksU4Fm — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 9, 2022

In other quarter-final matches, New Zealand faces Argentina at 5:35am, France and Australia at 6:35am while Ireland battles host South Africa at 8.33am.

Meanwhile the Fijiana 7s will face France in the women’s quarter-final, at 7:35am tomorrow.