Fiji overcomes Wales in Vancouver 7s

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has managed to beat Wales 26-19 in a thrilling encounter at the Vancouver 7s.

Josua Vakurunabili managed to power his way over for Fiji’s first try which was converted by Napolioni Bolaca.

Vakurinabili then scored his second after being set up by Vilimoni Botitu and Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Head Coach Gareth Baber started Mocenacagi on the wing in the absence of Aminiasi Tuimaba who is in the country for his grandfather’s funeral.

Mocenacagi’s NEVER GIVE UP TACKLE! Brilliant try saver from the @fijirugby star#CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/1zNrwljW9X — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 7, 2020

Jerry Tuwai copped a yellow card with seconds remaining in the first half which enabled Wales to cross for their first try to Caine Woolerton.

The national side struck inside the first 20 seconds of the second half when Vakurinabili sliced through the Welsh defense before linking up with Bolaca to run in Fiji’s third try.

Veteran Wales’s playmaker Luke Treharne replied for their second try to keep them within striking distance as they trail 12-19.

With three minutes left to play, Wales split the Fijian defense and scored their third try to level the scores 19 all.

But Waisea Nacuqu who came off the bench then made a little break to put his Co-Captain Meli Derenalagi through as Fiji led 26-19 with thirty seconds remaining.

Wales had a chance to score again but Fiji’s defense denied them.

Fiji will face Canada at 10.49am and then take on France at 2.33pm in their last pool match.

Canada earlier defeated France 31-21.

“It’s crazy, it gets better here every year!”@patkayy spoke after @RugbyCanada beat France to get their #CanadaSevens campaign off to a winning start. #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/rNltLcs2mi — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 7, 2020

Meanwhile, in matches played this morning, USA defeated Samoa 19-5, Australia outclassed Scotland 33-19, England thrashed Argentina 31-nil, South Africa had to work hard before beating Japan 12-0.

You can catch all the live action of the Vancouver 7s on FBC TV.