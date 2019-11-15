Fiji, NZ and Kenya in same pool for Sydney 7s

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will have to work even harder in Sydney this weekend.

This is after the Sydney 7s pool draws was released this afternoon with Fiji in group A alongside Hamilton 7s champion New Zealand, Kenya and Wales.

Fiji’s 9th place finish in Hamilton has put them in a tough pool where only the top seed survives and progress to the semifinal.

France, Argentina, Samoa and South Africa make up pool B while Australia, USA, Scotland and Japan make up pool C.

In pool D we have England, Canada, Ireland and Spain.

The Sydney 7s will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.