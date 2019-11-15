Fiji moves to fifth on WSS standings

The Fiji Airways national side is now ranked fifth on the World Sevens Series points table.

This after its 12-10 win over South Africa in the final and this sees Fiji with 53 points.

🏆CHAMPIONS 🏆 Fiji win it in Sydney! #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/eiSJ2Ai5gw Article continues after advertisement — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

New Zealand still leads with 76 points, South Africa is second on 67.

The men’s #HSBC7s standings after four of ten rounds. Next round, Los Angeles, 29 February. pic.twitter.com/dVeNG12vvi — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020



France is on 56 and England on 54 points.

“I told my team, to come out here, enjoy and do the job” Fiji captain Meli Derenalagi inspired his side to a first ever HSBC Sydney Sevens win #Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/O7MUSeLYFL — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

New Fiji skipper Meli Derenalagi says it was a team effort and him leading the side was made easier by his team.

“It was quite challenging but I want to thank my team mates behind me as like experienced players like Jerry Tuwai, Sevu Mocenacagi, Waisea Nacuqu for helping me in leading the team”.

He also paid tribute to the fans.

“Shout out to all the fans in Sydney for coming out in numbers and supporting your national team”.

BIG BEN! One of the toughest on the series, @benpinkelman2 picked up the @DHLRugby Impact Player award in Sydney #Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/IHWkuhnFyU — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

The next tournament will be in the USA with the LA 7s at the end of the month.