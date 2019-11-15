Home

Sevens

Fiji moves to fifth on WSS standings

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 2, 2020 10:40 pm

The Fiji Airways national side is now ranked fifth on the World Sevens Series points table.

This after its 12-10 win over South Africa in the final and this sees Fiji with 53 points.

New Zealand still leads with 76 points, South Africa is second on 67.


France is on 56 and England on 54 points.

New Fiji skipper Meli Derenalagi says it was a team effort and him leading the side was made easier by his team.

“It was quite challenging but I want to thank my team mates behind me as like experienced players like Jerry Tuwai, Sevu Mocenacagi, Waisea Nacuqu for helping me in leading the team”.

He also paid tribute to the fans.

“Shout out to all the fans in Sydney for coming out in numbers and supporting your national team”.

The next tournament will be in the USA with the LA 7s at the end of the month.

