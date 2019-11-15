Fiji men’s 7s team out to create history

The Fiji Airways men’s sevens team will try and stamp their mark at the Los Angeles Sevens tournament this weekend.

The national side has never won a tournament in Los Angeles and will be looking to register their first cup final win on Sunday.

Leading the side to his first time ever Los Angeles tournament, skipper Meli Derenalagi says they are looking forward to the challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is my first time playing in L. A, like last year it was in Las Vegas. It’s going to be a different crowd, a different atmosphere but it won’t affect us. We’ll just regroup and re-focus and we’ll be there to do our job.”



Meli Derenalagi [left] during one of the training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji is pooled with South Korea, France and Argentina.

The side last met South Korea in the Hong Kong Sevens in 2016 where Fiji thrashed the side 57-nil.

Fiji met with France in the last Cape Town sevens where they lost 29-24.

They last met Argentina in the Hamilton Sevens where Fiji lost 10-26.

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s will play their first match against South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday, France at 9.47am and Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch the Los Angeles 7s LIVE on FBC TV.