Fiji may play warm up matches after postponement of HK and Singapore 7s

The Fiji Men’s and Women’s 7s sides may have to play some matches against international sides to try and fill the gap after the postponement of the Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens due to the threat of coronavirus.

World Rugby announced on Thursday night that the two Asian World Series legs, originally scheduled for early April, would be pushed back to October.

While the men have the North American World Series legs coming up, the news means the women’s World Series will have a three-month gap between tournaments.

One of the unions that is eyeing to play some games against Fiji is Australia.

Rugby AU performance manager Sevens Scott Bowen says they have started to sound out other countries like New Zealand and Fiji about setting up some matches before the Hong Kong and Singapore 7s.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor confirms in an exclusive interview with FBC Sports that says they are also looking at having more games organized for our Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides during the three months gap between April and July.

O’Connor says it will be good for our Olympic Games preparations.

‘Having meetings and discussions with other unions on the possibility of having matches in terms of build up to the Olympics’.

Meanwhile, the next World Sevens Series tournament for the men’s will be held in Los Angeles on the 1st and 2nd of next month.

The national side is pooled with Argentina, France and Korea.