Fiji makes Uprising 7s final

Tabadamu has lost their chances of making it into the final of the Mobil Uprising 7s after going down to Fiji 19-0.

The intense match between the two kept spectators and officials on their toes.

Tabadamu copped two yellow cards while Fiji’s Simione Cece was also sent off.

Namosi winger and Fiji 7s squad member Vinaya Habosi broke away from half way to score the first try which was converted by Livai Ikanikoda.

Olympic gold medalist showed his class with some individual brilliance as he raced away for Fiji’s second try after a kick and chase effort.

Fiji led 14-0 at half time.

Just at the start of the second half Fiji’s Sireli Maqala scored a corner try with an unsuccessful conversion.