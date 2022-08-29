Fiji makes final, plays waiting game

[Photo Credit: World Rugby/ Twitter]

Fiji is a step closer to securing the Los Angeles 7s title after thumping Australia 29-10 in a tough semi-final encounter today.

The national side will need to win the tournament and hope Australia finishes fourth. Should this happen the series title will end up in the Fijian hands.

In the last four encounter, Captain Waisea Nacuqu led by example to dot the first try of the match in the corner and Jerry Tuwai followed suit to score the second try just two minutes later.

Article continues after advertisement

Something from nothing! Fiji open the scoring in this massive semi-final#HSBC7s | #LA7s pic.twitter.com/7CCi5SqAPB — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) August 28, 2022

As Fiji led 12-0 in the fifth minute, Australia hit back with two tries from Henry Paterson and James Turner a minute later.

That man Henry Paterson! Getting Australia back into the game#HSBC7s | #LA7s pic.twitter.com/4fQVRbee9y — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) August 28, 2022

The half-time score was 12-10.

Fiji scored three back to back tries in the second half to give them a comfortable lead sealing the much needed win.

The three tries were from Filipe Sauturaga, Joseva Talacolo and Kaminieli Rasaku.

Fiji will play New Zealand in the final that starts at 12.28pm.