Sevens
Fiji loses to NZ in Vancouver 7s Cup quarter-final
March 9, 2020 7:52 am
The Fiji Airways men’s national 7s side has missed out of the Vancouver 7s cup semi-final.
This is after the side lost to New Zealand 17-5 in the second quarter-final match this morning.
Tim Mikkelson scored the first try for New Zealand after a knock-on from Vilimoni Botitu.
Dominating the breakdown, New Zealand scored again through Sione Molia to lead 12-nil.
It’s @AllBlacks7s who advance to the semi-finals!
An impressive victory over Fiji 👏#CanadaSevens #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/24LUwUivCW
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
New Zealand almost went over for their third but a try-saving tackle from Jerry Tuwai denied them the try.
Fiji was down 0-12 at half time.
It was not until a minute was left in the second half when Fiji scored through Josua Vakurunabili to register five points on the score sheet.
Let the home crowd call it in 📢
BC Place rises to its feet as Justin Douglas crosses for @RugbyCanada as they advance to the semis!#DHLRugby #ImpactPlayer #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/EROxH3EJ0v
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
Fiji, not able to win the restart, gave the leeway to Joe Ravouvou who scored the final try taking New Zealand into the cup semi-final.
Fiji will now play USA in the fifth place semi-final at 9:30am.
What a match this is going to be 🍿@fijirugby take on @AllBlacks7s in the second quarter-final of the day at #CanadaSevens.
It’s going to be a cracker!#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/FBO8GyE8y0
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
New Zealand will meet South Africa in the first Cup semi-final at 10:14am.
In the first Cup quarter-final, South Africa defeated USA 26-10.
IT’S ELECTRIC, IT’S ATMOSPHERIC 🔥
Some noise in Vancouver as @USARugby take on @Blitzboks in the first quarter-final at #CanadaSevens.#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/rG8CNYVmUF
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
The Blitzboks will be up against @WorldRugby7s series leaders @AllBlacks7s in the first Cup semi of @CanadaSevens at 00:14 SA time. South Africa booked their place in the final 4 with a 26-10 win over the USA. @wernerkok1 @AfrikaCecil and Angelo Davids(2) scored the tries. pic.twitter.com/ZCNMQz6BuL
— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 8, 2020
Bounces in. Bounces out.
Angelo Davids’ footwork is what’s gonna make him a star#HSBC7s #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/DXxlbPvPnA
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020