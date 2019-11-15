Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Fiji loses to NZ in Vancouver 7s Cup quarter-final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 9, 2020 7:52 am
Napolioni Bolaca

The Fiji Airways men’s national 7s side has missed out of the Vancouver 7s cup semi-final.

This is after the side lost to New Zealand 17-5 in the second quarter-final match this morning.

Tim Mikkelson scored the first try for New Zealand after a knock-on from Vilimoni Botitu.

Article continues after advertisement

Dominating the breakdown, New Zealand scored again through Sione Molia to lead 12-nil.

New Zealand almost went over for their third but a try-saving tackle from Jerry Tuwai denied them the try.

Fiji was down 0-12 at half time.

It was not until a minute was left in the second half when Fiji scored through Josua Vakurunabili to register five points on the score sheet.

Fiji, not able to win the restart, gave the leeway to Joe Ravouvou who scored the final try taking New Zealand into the cup semi-final.

Fiji will now play USA in the fifth place semi-final at 9:30am.

New Zealand will meet South Africa in the first Cup semi-final at 10:14am.

In the first Cup quarter-final, South Africa defeated USA 26-10.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.