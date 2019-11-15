Fiji loses LA 7s final to South Africa in extra time

Fiji has lost to South Africa 24-29 in extra time at the Los Angeles 7s in a pulsating final.

Sakoyisa Makata scored the winner for South Africa after coming off the bench.

Fiji was leading 19-0 at one stage but the South Africans managed to stage a brave fightback in the last two minutes of the match.

Your #LASevens champions, South Africa 🏆 What a comeback from the @Blitzboks to secure the trophy! pic.twitter.com/3HKyJdmVZe — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 2, 2020

Aminiasi Tuimaba started well for Fiji and made a break from deep within their own territory before finding Vilimoni Botitu in support who ran in for the first try.

But Tuimaba was later taken off the field after that break for a head injury assessment.

Fiji then scored another try after Sevuloni Mocenacagi ran through the South African defense to score before Napolioni Bolaca went past one of the best defenders in the World Series Werner Kok to dot down for the national side’s third try.

A special moment as @fijirugby lift the ball carrier ahead of cup final kick off at the #LASevens#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/5uuK5OGPkE — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 2, 2020

Stedman Gans then restored some respectability to the score-line before halftime to 19-7 after he stepped his way past the Fijian defense.

South Africa started the second spell with a try to Selvyn Davids after winning a turnover as they trail 12-19.

Fiji then showed their class with some brilliant touches and a few phases later Jerry Tuwai dived over in the corner for the team’s fourth try but Chris Dry replied with a try to South Africa a minute later for a 24-17 lead to Fiji.

This was the moment the @Blitzboks secured their second Cup win of the season in dramatic fashion. Popcorn at the ready… 🍿#LASevens #DHLRugby #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/pMkByJH3Yy — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 2, 2020

Branco Du Preez then saved South Africa with a try in the corner and he converted it as well to take the game into extra time.

South Africa are the #LASevens champions! 🇿🇦 The @Blitzboks win the final in extra time after coming back from 19-0 down against @fijirugby to win 29-24 and secure their fifth title on American soil. They truly are the comeback kings 👑 pic.twitter.com/YO6YmWnVN7 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 2, 2020

Fiji earlier defeated Australia 43-7 in the Cup semi-final.

Fiji vs Australia – Cup Semifinal

Fiji defeated England 26-5 in the Cup quarterfinal.