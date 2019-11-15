Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Fiji loses LA 7s final to South Africa in extra time

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 2, 2020 12:59 pm
Aminiasi Tuimaba for the Fiji 7s team at the LA 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji has lost to South Africa 24-29 in extra time at the Los Angeles 7s in a pulsating final.

Sakoyisa Makata scored the winner for South Africa after coming off the bench.

Fiji was leading 19-0 at one stage but the South Africans managed to stage a brave fightback in the last two minutes of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Aminiasi Tuimaba started well for Fiji and made a break from deep within their own territory before finding Vilimoni Botitu in support who ran in for the first try.

But Tuimaba was later taken off the field after that break for a head injury assessment.

Fiji then scored another try after Sevuloni Mocenacagi ran through the South African defense to score before Napolioni Bolaca went past one of the best defenders in the World Series Werner Kok to dot down for the national side’s third try.

Stedman Gans then restored some respectability to the score-line before halftime to 19-7 after he stepped his way past the Fijian defense.

South Africa started the second spell with a try to Selvyn Davids after winning a turnover as they trail 12-19.

Fiji then showed their class with some brilliant touches and a few phases later Jerry Tuwai dived over in the corner for the team’s fourth try but Chris Dry replied with a try to South Africa a minute later for a 24-17 lead to Fiji.

Branco Du Preez then saved South Africa with a try in the corner and he converted it as well to take the game into extra time.

Fiji earlier defeated Australia 43-7 in the Cup semi-final.

Fiji vs Australia – Cup Semifinal

Fiji defeated England 26-5 in the Cup quarterfinal.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.