Fiji in tough pool for Hamilton 7s

Defending Hamilton 7s champions Fiji has been drawn in Pool D for next month’s tournament.

Fiji will play Argentina, Australia and Samoa in pool play.

The national side will be aiming to return to the form that saw them crowned HSBC New Zealand Sevens champions in 2019 when they overcame USA in the final.

Hosts New Zealand claimed the bronze medal on home soil.



Hosts and current joint series leaders the All Blacks Sevens drawn with Scotland, USA and Wales in Pool A.

Fellow joint series leaders South Africa, who were victorious in Dubai, will take on Kenya, England and invitational team Japan in Pool B.

Third-placed France will be looking to keep their strong run of form going as they face Ireland, Canada and Spain in Pool C, while reigning Olympic and Series Champions.

The Fijiana, on the other hand, are in pool A with reigning series champions New Zealand, England and invitational team China.

Olympic Champions Australia who are placed second in the series standings will take on third-placed USA, Russia and newly promoted Brazil in Pool B.



The Hamilton 7s in New Zealand will be held on the 25th and 26th of next month.

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 represents the beginning of a new era for rugby sevens with a record six combined men’s and women’s events and the number of women’s tournaments increasing to eight, with the men’s again being contested across 10 rounds.

The series also forms a crucial part of Olympic preparation for the teams as rugby sevens will take centre stage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with the competition taking place at the Tokyo Stadium from 27 July-1 August.

Eleven men’s and 10 women’s teams have qualified for Tokyo 2020 so far with last season’s world series acting as the principal route for qualification with the top four teams in the men’s and women’s competitions automatically qualifying.

Only three places remain to be confirmed – one men’s and two women’s – with the global repechage tournament in June 2020 determining which teams will occupy the final spots.

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]