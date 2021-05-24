Home

Fiji in pool of death

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 5, 2021 11:09 am

The Fiji National Men’s 7s team is drawn a tough pool for the Malaga 7s next month.

Fiji is pooled with 2021 World 7s Series Champions, South Africa, England, and Scotland.

New Zealand is set to make their return and is in pool B with Australia, Ireland, and Japan.

In Pool C are Argentina, USA, Spain, and Samoa while, Wales also making a return in Pool D with Kenya 7s, France, and Canada.

The tournament will begin from the 21 to the 23rd of January.

