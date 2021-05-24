Fiji in Pool D at Singapore 7s

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team will face Ireland in its first pool match at the Singapore 7s tournament.

The match kicks-off at 2.22pm on Saturday.

Fiji and Ireland are in Pool D alongside France and Japan.

Article continues after advertisement

The national side’s second match will be against France at 5.06pm and they meet Japan at 8.22pm in their last pool game.

In other pools, South Africa leads Pool A with USA, Kenya and Canada.

Pool B includes Australia, England, Spain and Samoa.

Argentina, Scotland, Wales and New Zealand make up Pool C.