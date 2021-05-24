Fiji in 9th place final

Fiji has beaten Canada 33-19 in the 9th place semifinals at the Dubai 7s today.

Canada was first on the scoreboard opening with the game with a try to Josiah Morra.

They added another to Jarvis Dashkewytch and the conversion from Brennig Prevost gave them a 12-0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Olympian Waisea Nacuqu put Fiji back into the game, with Kaminieli Rasaku’s conversion Fiji trailed 7-12.

Elias Ergas added another for Canada, but the Fijians kept pressing on their opponent’s defense and it finally paid off.

Fiji ran riot with tries from Josua Vakurunabili, Manueli Maisamoa, Elia Canakaivata and Tevita Daugunu.

Trailing by nine points, Canada pushed to score another try but it wasn’t enough.

Fiji will face the winner of the second semi-final between Spain and Japan at 9.38pm.