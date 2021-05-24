Fiji outclass New Zealand in Oceania 7s

Fiji has made it three out of three in the Oceania 7s tournament with Sireli Maqala scoring a brace of tries in their 21-19 win over New Zealand today.

Maqala opened the scoring at the kickoff, and the conversion from Kitione Taliga Fiji was able to have a 7-nil lead.

Maqala was in fine form and managed to break through the New Zealand defence in the 5th minute, but the offload to Kalione Nasoko was ruled a forward pass.

New Zealand managed to claw their way back with Tone Shiu crossing for the All Blacks first try.

Fiji’s Iosefo Masi crossed over for another try, extending Fiji’s lead 14-7 just before the breather.

New Zealand’s defense started to get sloppy in second half, and Fiji took advantage of this, with Maqala adding another try to Fiji.

Down 21-7, New Zealand made a strong comeback, scoring two tries to put them back into the game.

Fiji led 21-19, and New Zealand had a chance to walk away with the win through a penalty kick, but Fijian-born Vilimoni Koroi could not convert it.

Fiji will play Australia today at 9.30pm.