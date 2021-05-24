Fiji guaranteed a medal in defence for gold

Defending Olympic gold medalists Fiji will play New Zealand in the final tonight

This is after the national side defeated Argentina 26-14 in the semi-final.

Head Coach Gareth Baber started with Josua Vakurunabili, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Meli Derenalagi, Jerry Tuwai, Napolioni Bolaca, Sireli Maqala and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

Fiji had much of the possession in the the first four minutes as they ran in two tries.

First, it was the 13th Warrior Sireli Maqala who showed his strength and skills as he powered his was through for an unconverted try.

The national side pressures the inspired Argentinians and contested the breakdowns, and as a result Meli Derenalagi went in for a 12-nil lead.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

However, Argentina managed to score to successive converted tries late in the half to lead 14-12 at the breather.

Argentina had a chance to go further in front early in the second half but failed to capitalize.

Jiuta Wainiqolo raced away to score after being setup by Iosefo Masi with Fiji in front 19-14.

World rugby star, Semi Radradra waited until the semifinal to get on the scoresheet when he stepped his way through for another converted try.

The gold medal match will be played at 9 tonight.