Fiji first says Lavenia Tinai

Most rugby 7s players, would pounce on an opportunity to get an overseas contract and play their trade either in Europe, New Zealand or Australia.

This is not the case for national 7s Olympics bronze medalist, Lavenia Tinai, who turned down an offer to continue playing for Fiji.

Tinai was approached to join British club, the Barbarians but turned it down due to her commitments with the national team.

She says Fiji will always come first.

“I was approached by the Barbarians rugby team but I turned it down because I wanted to continue representing Fiji in world events.”

Tinai says the struggles she faced over the years played a huge role in her decision.

“Personally, I went through a lot of challenges. Criticism by people took a toll on my mental health and even on my physical fitness. Staying away from family during the Toyo Olympics build-up was a challenge in itself and I guess, this grounded me here.”

The Tailevu native says for now she is focused on making the national squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and World Cup.

