Fiji falls to NZ in LA 7s final

The Los Angeles 7s title slipped away from Fiji’s grip as it went down to New Zealand in the final.

A converted try to Moses Leo saw New Zealand win 28-21.

The national side had a dream start with Jerry Tuwai showing his experience and footwork breaking through the New Zealand defensive line.

Fiji spread the ball wide with Kaminieli Rasaku showing his strength, shrugging off a number of defenders to score their first converted try.

New Zealand hit right back with a penalty try after Waisea Nacuqu illegally tackled Tone Ng Shiu out of play.

Eyes on the prize! 👀 Tone Ng Shiu breaks through the Fijians and fights for this Final!#LA7s | #HSBC7s | @nz_sevens pic.twitter.com/OKvBuiddLx — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) August 29, 2022

They hit the front minutes later through Reagan Ware.

Nacuqu returning from the naughty boy’s chair levelled the scores 14-all at halftime, scoring in between the sticks.

A minute into the second spell the All Blacks 7s executed some nice offloads and hit the front again with Ng Shiu crossing over.

Filipe Sauturaga gave fans hope scoring from the scrum five metres away from the try-line locking the scores at 21-all.

Fiji had themselves to blame with scattered defense and missed tackles seeing Leo sneak away for the winning try.