Fiji falls in Vancouver

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 1:26 pm
[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side has been beaten in the Vancouver 7s final 29-10.

It was the first win for Argentina after 14 years as the last time they lifted a trophy was in 2009 when their current coach Santiago Gomez Cora was playing.

Our side had a good start with impressive rover Kaminieli Rasaku striking first with a try in the corner after two minutes off the back of some hard work by the side for a 5-0 lead.

Flying Argentina winger Marcos Monetta put the side in front after showcasing his brilliant footwork and speed to dot down between the sticks.

They ran in again for their second try to Santiago Vera before Monetta grabbed his second as Argentina led 17-5 at halftime.

Fiji started the second half well as Jerry Tuwai went in the corner exposing Argentina who was a man short after a yellow card to Tobias Wade.

Trailing 10-17 Fiji had a few chances but Monetta had other ideas as he set up Felipe Del Mestre for another try.

Del Mestre sealed the deal in the final with his second moments later.

The Argentinians completely shut Fiji out in the second half with their structured defence.

Fiji earlier defeated France 24-21 in the quarter-final before demolishing Samoa 45-5 in the semi-final.

In the bronze medal playoff, Australia beat Samoa 21-19 in an entertaining match.

