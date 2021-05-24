Fiji eyes World Series title

Fiji’s main aim is to take the World 7s series title.

The first time Fiji won was in 2013 following its 29-17 win against South Africa and the last time we lifted the trophy was in 2015 after a 28-17 win over England.

Team captain Josua Vakurunabili says the team is not out of the woods yet as there are many more matches to go to reach the top.

Article continues after advertisement

Vakurunabili says he is impressed with the performance and consistency for the next leg is crucial in their standings.

“That’s finished and we are heading for next year and our target is the series and all that’s going after that”.

“There are plenty of boys who want to wear the white jersey and some of them are representing Fiji right now.” 🇫🇯 Josua Vakurunabili reflects on Fiji’s win against France and the strength in depth in the @fijirugby men’s squad #Dubai7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/BUmOaDcPFO — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 26, 2021

The national side has made it into the quarter-finals after an unbeaten finish in the pool games earlier this morning.

Fiji will now face Kenya in the fourth quarter-final today at 7:34pm.

In other Cup quarter-final matches, Argentina will face Ireland, South Africa will meet Australia while USA will face Great Britain.

You can watch the live-action of the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV starting at 5pm today.