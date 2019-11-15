Fiji now 7th on Men’s World Series Standings

After their poor performance at the Hamilton 7s, the national side has now dropped to 7th on the overall Men’s World Series Standings.

Fiji came to the Hamilton 7s ranked 6th with 23 points.

They earned 8 points for their 9th place finish yesterday and now 7th with a total of 31 points.

Article continues after advertisement

HIGHLIGHTS | All the men’s action from finals day in Hamilton #DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/SiEIiJnUda — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2020

Australia has leapfrog Fiji to 6th on the overall standings after finishing third in Hamilton.

New Zealand has extended its lead at the top of the table with 68 points while South Africa is second with 48 points.

After two wins from the last two events, the @AllBlacks7s sit on top of the #HSBC7s after three rounds pic.twitter.com/rNSIQ65N3v — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2020

France is third followed by England, Argentina and Australia.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana remain in 8th position on the women’s overall standings with 26 points.