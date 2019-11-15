Home

Fiji now 7th on Men’s World Series Standings

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 26, 2020 9:25 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

After their poor performance at the Hamilton 7s, the national side has now dropped to 7th on the overall Men’s World Series Standings.

Fiji came to the Hamilton 7s ranked 6th with 23 points.

They earned 8 points for their 9th place finish yesterday and now 7th with a total of 31 points.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia has leapfrog Fiji to 6th on the overall standings after finishing third in Hamilton.

New Zealand has extended its lead at the top of the table with 68 points while South Africa is second with 48 points.

France is third followed by England, Argentina and Australia.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana remain in 8th position on the women’s overall standings with 26 points.

