Fiji drawn in Pool C in second leg of Dubai 7s

The pool for the second leg of the Dubai 7s has been confirmed and Fiji is in Pool C with Argentina, France and Spain in the second leg of the Dubai 7s.

First leg winners, South Africa is in Pool A with Great Britain, Ireland and Japan.

Pool B has USA, Australia, Kenya and Canada.

It was not a good finish for the Fiji 7s team after United States of America denied them a place in the Dubai 7s cup final early this morning.

USA edged Fiji 21-19 in the cup semi-final.

Tries, tackles and top-notch Sevens All the moments that mattered from the men’s event on day two in Dubai@DHLrugby pic.twitter.com/3MrIwmDW9k — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021

It looked like Fiji had the win after a commanding lead at half-time but, the Mike Friday coached side applied immense pressure and turned the table around in the second spell.

Fiji’s luck dropped further as they missed out on the bronze medal, losing to Argentina 19-12.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side was riddled with errors and was denied possession almost throughout the match.

In the womens pool, Fijiana is in Pool B with France, Great Britain, USA and Ireland.

Pool A has Dubai leg one winners Australia, Russia, Brazil, Canada and Spain.