Fiji Development will not feature at Coral Coast 7s

The Fiji Development side will not feature at the Coral Coast 7s this Friday and Saturday.

Organizers have confirmed that Uluinakau will replace the Fiji Development team.

The final 16 teams for the Coral Coast 7s were confirmed following the completion of the Tabadamu 7s over the weekend.

BLK Stallions , Raiwasa Taveuni and Uluinakau are the final 3 teams joining the competition for this week’s Coral Coast 7s.

A spot had been kept for the winner of the Tabadamu 7s tournament but since Tabadamu had already qualified, Raiwasa Taveuni takes that place .

Uluinakau replaces the Fiji Development side and the BLK Stallions are back in.

The McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s will kick off on Wednesday at Lawaqa Park with the Youth competition.