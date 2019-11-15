Home

Fiji demolish Australia in LA 7s semi-final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 2, 2020 9:50 am
The Fiji 7s team at LA [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji 7s side will feature in the Los Angles 7s final after demolishing Australia 43-7 in the semifinal.

Fiji will face South Africa in the final at 12.26pm after they defeated New Zealand 17-0 in the second semifinal.

Fiji put up a master class performance as they dominated the kickoffs and Australia just didn’t know what hit them.

Article continues after advertisement

It was also the first semifinal matchup between the two teams since Hong Kong 2017.

Australia struck first after Meli Derenalagi copped a yellow card and speedster Trae Williams scored which was converted by Lewis Holland.

But Fiji levelled the scores with six players as Aminiasi Tuimaba scored a minute later after the national side put a few phases together with Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Josua Vakurunabili carrying hard.

Jerry Tuwai then added another try following a no-look pass from Mocenacagi before Vilimoni Botitu sliced through the Australian defense for the team’s third try which was converted by Napolioni Bolaca for 19-7 lead to Fiji.

Great defensive play from Fiji early in the second half was too much for Australia with Botitu racing away for their fourth try.

Replacement player Asaeli Tuivuaka scored a 90 meters try to extend Fiji’s lead before Tuimaba crashed in the corner less than a minute later.

But it was Livai Ikanikoda who had the last say with another try.

The Cup final will be held at 12:26pm and you can catch all the action from the LA 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

Fiji earlier defeated England 26-5 in the quarterfinals.

