Fiji born Nicole replaces Sam Dickson

The All Blacks 7s will still have some Fijian influence at the Olympic Games.

This is after it has been confirmed that Fiji born Amanaki Nicole will be part of the 12 member side as veteran Sam Dickson has been ruled out due to injury.

Dickson who was part of the 2016 Rio Olympics squad suffered a hamstring injury at training and will be replaced by Nicole who is a traveling reserve.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Suva Grammar School student has been part of the All Blacks 7s squad for the past four seasons and is the son of Professor Robert and Raijieli Nicole.

New Zealand is pooled with Australia, Argentina and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the men’s sevens rugby competition starts next Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day.

The last group game is against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.