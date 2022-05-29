Fiji books quarter-final spot

The Fiji men’s 7s side is through the quarterfinals of the London 7s after beating the United States of America 26-19 this morning.

Fiji scored two tries in the opening minute to Kaminieli Rasaku and Vuiviwa Naduvalo, before Steve Tomasin replied back.

Fiji had a dominant lead in the first half after Napolioni Bolaca dove over for another try.

USA fought back with speedster Perry Baker and Lucas Lacamp’s tries put USA back into the game.

It was the try to Filipo Bukayaro that saved the day for the Fijian side as they progress to the next stage.

Fiji will face England in the first quarterfinals today at 9.58pm.