Fiji books HK 7s quarter-final spot, double for Teba

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side is through to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong 7s after its second win.

Fiji defeated Spain 35-21 this afternoon.

This means the national side and USA will progress to the top eight as they both have two wins and their match tonight will just confirm who goes in as the pool winner.

Article continues after advertisement

USA beat Japan 35-22 in its second game this afternoon and they play Fiji tonight at 8.

Winger Iowane Teba grabbed a double in the match to add to his hat trick against Japan last night.

Teba now has scored five tries from two games in Hong Kong and looks promising for the defending champions.

The Waisea Nacuqu-captained side conceded a try in the first two minutes when Spain struck first after maintaining possession from the kick off.

However, Nacuqu with all his experience managed to break the Spanish line less than a minute later before releasing speedster Teba who ran in for a converted try.

Spain played structured rugby and looked solid in attack but Fiji’s defense denied them on a few occasions.

Nacuqu managed to sneak in to put his side 14-7 up at half time with Joseva Talacolo and Josua Vakurinabili combining well.

Teba started things off for the side when he ran in for his second from a scrum set piece inside their 22 meter line before Josevani Soro registered his first Hong Kong 7s try a minute later.

Spain scored two successive tries and trailing 21-28 with seconds remaining when Filipe Sauturaga put the result beyond reach with another try for the 35-21 win.