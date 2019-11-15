Home

Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s to kick off this morning

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 2, 2020 8:10 am

Organizers of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s have been forced to start the tournament today due to the great response from team around the country.

Tournament Director James Douglas says they usually have only team from Taveuni playing in the tournament but this year its been extended to Viti Levu.

Douglas says for the first time, the Wairiki 7s will feature 40 teams.

40 teams, there will be 80 pool games. 80 pool games – we can’t do that in one ground or even two grounds. So we had to make the decision to start the tournament today – only for the seniors just to cover the 80 pool games.

The games will be officially opened by Taveuni’s very own Pio Bosco and the games will begin at 11am.

Meanwhile, the Under18- 21 category will be playing at the Waiyevo Grounds from Thursday – with the main games to be held at the Wairiki grounds on Saturday.

