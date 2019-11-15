Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s receives a timely boost

The Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s has received a timely boost ahead of its 13th tournament next week.

Sporting brand, BLK has come on board to be the tournament official apparel partner and merchandise supplier.

BLK has invested around $4000 worth of sponsorship to the Savusavu 7s.

Article continues after advertisement

BLK Suva Manager Suka Taufa, they are ready to roll with the tournament.

“We are privileged and honoured to be supporting and giving a small sponsorship to the 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s. And we want to thank those organizers that we can be part of the 7s tournament.”

There will be 13 teams from Viti Levu will go head to head against 27 of the best teams from the north starting next Thursday and runs through till Saturday.

The 13th Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s will be held at Ganilau Park in Savusavu.