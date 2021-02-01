Fiji Bitter Malake 7s launched

The inaugural Fiji Bitter Malake 7s was launched at the Paradise Beverages (Fiji) Limited headquarters in Walu Bay yesterday.

The three-day tournament is scheduled from the 26th to the 28th of August.

Paradise Beverages who is the main sponsor, backing the event to the sum of $10,000.

Paradise Beverages General Manager Sales & Corporate Affairs Joe Roden says their support will help uncover some of the untapped talents in the Ra province.

“By taking the sponsorship to Ra, we will be able to identify all the raw talents that are there in Ra. By organizing and sponsoring this tournament so that we get those raw talent to come out and also contributing positively to the Fiji team.”

Organizers are hoping to field a total of 32 men’s teams for the tournament and the registration fee per team will be around $750.