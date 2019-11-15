Home

Fiji begins LA 7s campaign on a high

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 1, 2020 7:17 am
Jerry Tuwai on attack for the Fiji 7s team [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji 7s side has thumped South Korea 45-7 in their first pool match at the Los Angeles 7s.

It took Fiji almost two minutes to get their first try to Napolioni Bolaca after a few off-loads involving Jerry Tuwai, Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba.

Josua Vakurunabili dotted down for Fiji’s second following a turnover made by Co-Captain Meli Derenalagi.

Article continues after advertisement

Aminiasi Tuimaba registered Fiji’s third try before South Korea managed to run in for a converted try as Fiji lead 19-7 lead at halftime.

Speedster Alasio Naduva made his presence felt when he came in the second half with two successive tries before Waisea Nacuqu added Fiji’s sixth try.

Naduva got his hat-trick with a minute remaining following some brilliant work by Bolaca

Fiji will play France at 9:47am in their next pool match.

France drew with Argentina 26-26 in their first match.

