Fiji beats France, USA next

Waisea Nacuqu (source: worl rugby)

Fiji will face USA in the quarter-finals at 7.03am today after beating France in its last pool match at the Toulouse 7s.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored one and assisted in two in Fiji’s 33-21 win over the hosts.

Kaminieli Rasaku opened the account before Mocenacagi doubled the lead a minute later.

France answered back through Pierre Mignot but Army men Pilipo Bukayaro hit straight back for Fiji for a 19-7 lead at half-time.

Waisea Nacuqu and Filipe Sauturaga scored twonfurther tries in the second spell to seal the win.