Fiji beats France, USA next

Waisea Nacuqu (source: worl rugby)
Fiji will face USA in the quarter-finals at 7.03am today after beating France in its last pool match at the Toulouse 7s.
Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored one and assisted in two in Fiji’s 33-21 win over the hosts.
Kaminieli Rasaku opened the account before Mocenacagi doubled the lead a minute later.
France answered back through Pierre Mignot but Army men Pilipo Bukayaro hit straight back for Fiji for a 19-7 lead at half-time.
Waisea Nacuqu and Filipe Sauturaga scored twonfurther tries in the second spell to seal the win.
