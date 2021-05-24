Fiji beats Australia in Oceania 7s

The national sevens side got off to a scrappy start at the Oceania 7s this afternoon.

Fiji defeated Australia 26-14 in its first match.

The national side was leading 14-7 at halftime.

Fijis next match will be against Oceania Selection at 9:30pm.

Tomorrow they’ll play New Zealand at 4:22pm and Australia at 9:30pm.