Fiji wins second pool match at Hamilton 7s

Courageous defense led by young skipper Meli Derenalagi was the highlight of Fiji’s 19-12 win over Australia in their second pool match.

Asaeli Tuivuaka started for Fiji and got their first try but it was unconverted by Napolioni Ratu.

Fiji led 5-0 at halftime.

Fiji stepped up their defense early in the second half and they were rewarded with a try to Aminiasi Tuimaba who ran the length of the field to score.

This try was WILD! Botitu takes it quick and Fiji Rugby go from behind their own line to score magical try at the #NZSevens pic.twitter.com/PjffcdcIQw — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

Dylan Pietch than pulled one back for Australian as they trailed 5-12.

But Jerry Tuwai weaved his magic and put Napolioni Ratu through a gap but he fell short and popped the pass to a sprinting Apenisa Cakaubalavu to score Fiji’s third try.

Australia had the last say in the match but it was not enough as Fiji won 19-12.

14 in a row. The win streak continues for @fijirugby at the #NZSevens in Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/Q23GDOnQIj — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

Fiji earlier beat Samoa 19-12 in their first match today.

Fiji’s next game is against Argentina at 11:57am tomorrow.

In another match in Fiji’s pool, Argentina thrashed Samoa 40-0.

