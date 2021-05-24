Home

Sevens

Fiji beats Argentina but fails to make quarter-final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 4, 2021 1:54 am
Waisea Nacuqu scored hat-trick against ARgentina [SOurce: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji 7s thrashed Argentina 40-7 in its final pool game this morning.

However, the win was not enough to secure their place in the Cup quarter-finals.

It’s the second time that Fiji has failed to make the top eight in Dubai.

Article continues after advertisement

Waisea Nacuqu scored a double in the first half while captain Josua Vakurinabili and Kaminieli Rasaku added a try each.

Fiji was leading 26-nil at the break.

The national side came into the match with two losses to France and Spain.

Argentina came out firing in the second spell and managed to score their first try inside the first minute.

Fiji’s defense stood out against Argentina with Rasaku,Vakurinabili and Nacuqu standing out.

Nacuqu ran in for his hat-trick with a minute remaining before Elia Canakaivata wrapped the game up with a converted try.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY03 December
M105:44PMFiji17 - 22FrancePool C
M35:44PMAustralia21 - 14KenyaPool B
M26:06PMArgentina21 - 14SpainPool C
M46:28PMUSA38 - 14CanadaPool B
M56:50PMGreat Britain24 - 21IrelandPool A
M67:12PMSouth Africa48 - 0JapanPool A
M79:14PMFiji19 - 33SpainPool C
M89:36PMArgentina21 - 14FrancePool C
M909:58PMAustralia24 - 17CanadaPool B
M1010:20PMUSA24 - 21KenyaPool B
M1110:42PMGreat Britain36 - 14JapanPool A
M1211:04PMSouth Africa21 - 12IrelandPool A
SATURDAY04 December
M1312:36AMFrance33 - 14SpainPool C
M141:24AMArgentina7 - 40FijiPool C
M151:46AMKenya-CanadaPool B
M162:08AMUSA-AustraliaPool B
M173:35AMIreland-JapanPool A
M184:33AMSouth Africa-Great BritainPool A
SATURDAY04 December
M235:44PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th9th Place Semi-Final
M195:44PM1st Pool BBest 3rdCup Quarter-finals
M246:06PM3rd Best 3rd-3rd Best 4th9th Place Semi-Final
M206:06PM1st Pool C-2nd Pool ACup Quarter-finals
M216:28PM2nd Pool B-2nd Pool CCup Quarter-finals
M226:50PM1st Pool A-2nd Best 3rdCup Quarter-finals
M259:35PMLoser M19-Loser M205th Place Semi-Final
M269:57PMLoser M21-Loser M225th Place Semi-Final
M2710:24PMWinner M19-Winner M20Cup Semi-Final
M2810:46PMWinner M21-Winner M22Cup Semi-Final
M2909:16PMLoser M23-Loser M2411th Place Play-Off
M309:38PMWinner M23-Winner M249th Place Play-Off
Sunday05 December
M311:26AMLoser M25-Loser M267th Place Play-Off
M321:03AMWinner M25-Winner M265th Place Play-Off
M332:29AMLoser M27-Loser M283rd Place Play-Off
M343:26AMWinner M27-Winner M 28Cup Final

