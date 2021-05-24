Sevens
Fiji beats Argentina but fails to make quarter-final
December 4, 2021 1:54 am
Waisea Nacuqu scored hat-trick against ARgentina [SOurce: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fiji 7s thrashed Argentina 40-7 in its final pool game this morning.
However, the win was not enough to secure their place in the Cup quarter-finals.
It’s the second time that Fiji has failed to make the top eight in Dubai.
Waisea Nacuqu scored a double in the first half while captain Josua Vakurinabili and Kaminieli Rasaku added a try each.
Fiji was leading 26-nil at the break.
The national side came into the match with two losses to France and Spain.
Argentina came out firing in the second spell and managed to score their first try inside the first minute.
Fiji’s defense stood out against Argentina with Rasaku,Vakurinabili and Nacuqu standing out.
Nacuqu ran in for his hat-trick with a minute remaining before Elia Canakaivata wrapped the game up with a converted try.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|FRIDAY
|03 December
|M1
|05:44PM
|Fiji
|17 - 22
|France
|Pool C
|M3
|5:44PM
|Australia
|21 - 14
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M2
|6:06PM
|Argentina
|21 - 14
|Spain
|Pool C
|M4
|6:28PM
|USA
|38 - 14
|Canada
|Pool B
|M5
|6:50PM
|Great Britain
|24 - 21
|Ireland
|Pool A
|M6
|7:12PM
|South Africa
|48 - 0
|Japan
|Pool A
|M7
|9:14PM
|Fiji
|19 - 33
|Spain
|Pool C
|M8
|9:36PM
|Argentina
|21 - 14
|France
|Pool C
|M9
|09:58PM
|Australia
|24 - 17
|Canada
|Pool B
|M10
|10:20PM
|USA
|24 - 21
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M11
|10:42PM
|Great Britain
|36 - 14
|Japan
|Pool A
|M12
|11:04PM
|South Africa
|21 - 12
|Ireland
|Pool A
|SATURDAY
|04 December
|M13
|12:36AM
|France
|33 - 14
|Spain
|Pool C
|M14
|1:24AM
|Argentina
|7 - 40
|Fiji
|Pool C
|M15
|1:46AM
|Kenya
|-
|Canada
|Pool B
|M16
|2:08AM
|USA
|-
|Australia
|Pool B
|M17
|3:35AM
|Ireland
|-
|Japan
|Pool A
|M18
|4:33AM
|South Africa
|-
|Great Britain
|Pool A
|SATURDAY
|04 December
|M23
|5:44PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|9th Place Semi-Final
|M19
|5:44PM
|1st Pool B
|Best 3rd
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M24
|6:06PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|-
|3rd Best 4th
|9th Place Semi-Final
|M20
|6:06PM
|1st Pool C
|-
|2nd Pool A
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M21
|6:28PM
|2nd Pool B
|-
|2nd Pool C
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M22
|6:50PM
|1st Pool A
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|Cup Quarter-finals
|M25
|9:35PM
|Loser M19
|-
|Loser M20
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M26
|9:57PM
|Loser M21
|-
|Loser M22
|5th Place Semi-Final
|M27
|10:24PM
|Winner M19
|-
|Winner M20
|Cup Semi-Final
|M28
|10:46PM
|Winner M21
|-
|Winner M22
|Cup Semi-Final
|M29
|09:16PM
|Loser M23
|-
|Loser M24
|11th Place Play-Off
|M30
|9:38PM
|Winner M23
|-
|Winner M24
|9th Place Play-Off
|Sunday
|05 December
|M31
|1:26AM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|7th Place Play-Off
|M32
|1:03AM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|5th Place Play-Off
|M33
|2:29AM
|Loser M27
|-
|Loser M28
|3rd Place Play-Off
|M34
|3:26AM
|Winner M27
|-
|Winner M 28
|Cup Final