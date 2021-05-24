Fiji beats Argentina but fails to make quarter-final

The Fiji 7s thrashed Argentina 40-7 in its final pool game this morning.

However, the win was not enough to secure their place in the Cup quarter-finals.

It’s the second time that Fiji has failed to make the top eight in Dubai.

Article continues after advertisement

Waisea Nacuqu scored a double in the first half while captain Josua Vakurinabili and Kaminieli Rasaku added a try each.

Fiji was leading 26-nil at the break.

The national side came into the match with two losses to France and Spain.

Argentina came out firing in the second spell and managed to score their first try inside the first minute.

Fiji’s defense stood out against Argentina with Rasaku,Vakurinabili and Nacuqu standing out.

Nacuqu ran in for his hat-trick with a minute remaining before Elia Canakaivata wrapped the game up with a converted try.