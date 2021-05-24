Home

Sevens

Fiji Barbarians wins Marist 7s title

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 8:10 pm

Fiji Barbarians are the winners of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after defeating Police Blue 33-7 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Elia Canakaivata scored the first try for the Barbarians as he crossed over the centre of the try line, Iowane Raturaciri converted the try.

The Barbarians sneaked in a second try from Filipo Bukayaro surprising the Police defense line as Raturaciri made no mistake with the kick.

Article continues after advertisement

Iowane Raturaciri made it seem easy sprinting pass for the third try just three minutes later with another conversion putting the Babas 19-0 far ahead of Police.

Police finally managed a try determined not to be scoreless at the first half.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says it was a good learning experience for him and the team.

“It’s been a fantastic two days and a great tournament and from my perspective, the boys will need. The boys have applied themselves absolutely brilliantly both squads, coming out here, with the competition they have, and they stuck onto the end, this has been great preparation for us.”

Keponi Paul scored the first for Police Blue helping them trail 19-7 at halftime.

Barbarians kicked off the second half with Viwa Naduvalo and Iowane Teba scoring the only two tries in the second half as Fiji Barbarians retained its title at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

