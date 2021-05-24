Home

Sevens

Fiji Barbarians to face Police Blue in Marist 7s final

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 6:14 pm
Action from the Fiji Barbarians vs Fiji warriors semi-final clash

Police Blue and Fiji Barbarians will meet in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s cup final later tonight.

Fiji Barbarians defeated Fiji Warriors 17-10 with a half-time score of 12-5.

The Babas took a commanding lead in the first half with two tries from Iowane Raturaciri and Viwa Naduva.

Article continues after advertisement

Semi Kunatani scored the lone try for Fiji Warriors in the second half.

The Warriors and Barbarians scored a try each in the second half and it was too late for the Warriors to redeem themselves as Barbarians successfully led at the hooter.

In the second semi-final, Police Blue defeated Army Green 24-0.

A strong Police outfit took a commanding 14-0 lead at half time.

Two tries from Suliano Volivoli and Taniela Ravouvou sealed the deal for Police.

