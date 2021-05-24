Fiji Barbarians to face New Zealand in round three

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings is wary of the New Zealand 7s team knowing they will be fighting for a comeback at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

After the national team defeated the visitors in a scintillating match at Churchill Park last week, Gollings says New Zealand will be bringing a whole different ball game.

Gollings was spotted watching every New Zealand match earlier today, analyzing what the Fijian side will likely face later at the 7s tournament.

“You always got to see them as a threat, they are a world-class team so, we went toe to toe last week and different conditions this week so it’s a different type of game”.

He says the NZ players are very physical and ruthless and the Fijian side will prepare for that.

Fiji Barbarians will face New Zealand in round three at 8.06pm tonight.

The quarter-finals for the under-21 mens grade is currently underway.