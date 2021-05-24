Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Fiji Barbarians to face New Zealand in round three

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 25, 2022 4:52 pm
Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings [left] with Jerry Tuwai watching the New Zealand 7s team game.

Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings is wary of the New Zealand 7s team knowing they will be fighting for a comeback at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

After the national team defeated the visitors in a scintillating match at Churchill Park last week, Gollings says New Zealand will be bringing a whole different ball game.

Gollings was spotted watching every New Zealand match earlier today, analyzing what the Fijian side will likely face later at the 7s tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“You always got to see them as a threat, they are a world-class team so, we went toe to toe last week and different conditions this week so it’s a different type of game”.

He says the NZ players are very physical and ruthless and the Fijian side will prepare for that.

Fiji Barbarians will face New Zealand in round three at 8.06pm tonight.

The quarter-finals for the under-21 mens grade is currently underway.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.