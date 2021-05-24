Home

Fiji aims for gold at the Commonwealth Games

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 3, 2022 4:26 pm

Newly appointed Fiji National Men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings has a busy year ahead.

The Englishman is tasked with taking the national team to the Commonwealth Games, where Fiji has yet to win gold.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they believe he is the right man for the job.

“We have the Commonwealth Games. We’ve never won gold medals, and the target this year is to win that gold medal and also the World Cup.”

Gollings is expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday, where he will begin his work as head coach.

