Fiji 7s work on tackle height

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 13, 2020 5:15 pm
The Fiji 7s team during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The tackle area has been one of the main key focus at training for the Fiji 7s side in the last few weeks.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says they continue to strive and bring out the best in the tackle situation knowing the zero-tolerance factor is paramount for player safety.

Baber says they don’t intentionally go in and put players at risk with their tackles.

Article continues after advertisement

‘We continue as we always do working on with tackle height I don’t think tackle height was particularly poor with us in those two tournaments it was more indiscretion around slap downs which was a hard one for us but obviously control within the contact is a big emphasis as well’.

Meanwhile, former Fiji 7s captain Kalione Nasoko is slowly getting back to full training with the national extended squad.

Nasoko has been out of action for the last 10 months due to a knee injury.

Baber says Nasoko is two months away from playing competitive rugby.

The national coach is expected to finalize his 14 member squad for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s this week.

Fiji will play Samoa, Argentina and Australia in pool play at the Hamilton 7s next weekend.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s tournament live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

