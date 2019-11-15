Fiji 7s work on tackle height

The tackle area has been one of the main key focus at training for the Fiji 7s side in the last few weeks.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says they continue to strive and bring out the best in the tackle situation knowing the zero-tolerance factor is paramount for player safety.

Baber says they don’t intentionally go in and put players at risk with their tackles.

Article continues after advertisement

‘We continue as we always do working on with tackle height I don’t think tackle height was particularly poor with us in those two tournaments it was more indiscretion around slap downs which was a hard one for us but obviously control within the contact is a big emphasis as well’.

Meanwhile, former Fiji 7s captain Kalione Nasoko is slowly getting back to full training with the national extended squad.

Nasoko has been out of action for the last 10 months due to a knee injury.

Baber says Nasoko is two months away from playing competitive rugby.

The national coach is expected to finalize his 14 member squad for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s this week.

Fiji will play Samoa, Argentina and Australia in pool play at the Hamilton 7s next weekend.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s tournament live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.