Fiji 7s to step things up

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

The Fiji 7s side is two matches away from winning the Melrose Cup after 17 long years.

Fiji showed Samoa the exit door after a 21-10 win in the quarter-final this morning and is now bracing for 2022 World Sevens Series winners, Australia in the semi-final.

Head Coach, Ben Gollings says calling from their Los Angeles encounter, Australia is a strong, confident side and Fiji will need to lift its performance higher.

“For us, it’s semi-final time, we stepped up today from yesterday and we have to do the same. We have to build on that performance, build on the intensity and the pace in which we play at.”

Gollings adds their key focus will be on defense and keeping the ball during contact.

Fiji faces Australia at 11.33 tonight.

Meanwhile, Fijiana meets Ireland at 8:40 tonight in the 5th/8th place playoff.