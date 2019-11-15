Fiji 7s to play France, Argentina and Korea in LA

The Fiji 7s side will play France, Argentina and invitational side Korea at the LA 7s next month.

South Africa heads pool B with Ireland, Canada and Kenya while hosts USA leads pool C which includes Australia, Scotland and Samoa.

England, New Zealand, Wales and Spain make up pool D.

The top teams from each pool will make the top eight meaning there will be quarterfinals at the Los Angeles tournament unlike the Hamilton and Sydney legs of the World Series where the pool winner progress directly to the semifinal.

Fiji is fifth on the World Series standings with 53 points.

New Zealand is leading with 76 points and South Africa is second with 68 points.

France is third with 56 followed by England with 54 points.

The LA 7s will be held from the 29th of this month the 2nd of next month.

[Source: Springboks Rugby]